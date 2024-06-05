Is The 6.7L Cummins Diesel A Good Engine? Here's What Owners And Mechanics Say

While Clessie Cummins and business partner William G. Irwin didn't invent the diesel engine, they saw its budding future and in 1919 started Cummins Engine Co. The diesel engine has undergone several changes and enhancements over the last century, paving the way for more robust and efficient designs. While turbocharged variants of the diesel were first incorporated into trucks in 1954 by MAN and Volvo, the idea didn't become widely popular until the '90s. The 5.9L Cummins turbo diesel was the first to start the trend in the Dodge Ram and continues to this day with the impressive high-output 6.7L Cummins turbo diesel I6.

The engine debuted in 2007, replacing the 5.9L iteration and improving stock power output. While there's still a debate as to which is the better diesel between the two, the 6.7L began with 350 horsepower and brawny 650-pound feet of torque. The latest version, the high-output 6.7L Cummins turbo diesel comes out of the factory with an impressive 420 horsepower, and 1,075-pound feet of torque. While its power is notable, the 6.7L Cummins isn't without problems.

The two emission systems, an Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) and Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), have reportedly required repairs, significantly hampering performance and emissions. There have also been several recalls, with some owners expressing concerns, but the majority of customer reviews still overwhelmingly recommend the RAM with the 6.7L Cummins turbo diesel engine.