Why Diesel Engines Are More Efficient Than Gas Explained

Internal combustion engines are literally the engines of the modern world. Without the invention of these genius mechanical creations, our world would be markedly different and the pace of life would be much slower. Accessible to almost anyone and inexpensively fueled by refined crude oil, the internal combustion engine provided a level of freedom for people to travel and work in almost any location, and the evolution of engines, and with them the modern world at large, proceeded quickly.

While a range of fuels were tested with the earliest of engine designs, gasoline eventually proved to have the most desirable properties for widespread use. It was relatively stable, abundant, and contained sufficient energy to be exploited. Most early engines relied on an operating process known as the four-stroke cycle developed by Nicolaus Otto, and his invention continues to be dominant today. While the first Otto cycle patent was filed in 1887, Rudolf Diesel developed an alternate cycle for use in an internal combustion engine, with his first patent filed in 1898. Diesel's engine design did not initially catch on, and gasoline engines dominated production in the first half of the century, even for heavy-duty applications. Diesel engines did not see widespread use until after WWI, and the proliferation of them in heavy-duty applications such as heavy trucks, tanks, and boats further accelerated after WWII.

Today, both engines are used in a wide variety of vehicles, with many automakers choosing diesel for its excellent energy efficiency. But what makes diesel engines more efficient, and why are they not installed in all cars? To answer that, here is an exploration of why diesel engines are more efficient than gasoline engines.