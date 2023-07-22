Major Spark Plug Brands Ranked Worst To Best

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Most manufacturers suggest spark plugs (and wires, if you're being thorough) be replaced between 30,000 and 100,000 miles depending on the vehicle and use case. Pulling a single plug is usually a straightforward process, as is inspecting the plug for things like corrosion, fouling, or oil. When replacing the plugs, manufacturers and technicians agree that the best practice is to do all of them at once, and check the gap on every plug.

Spark plugs, like oil changes or tire replacements, are one of those maintenance items that are easy to overlook, but can cost a driver in a number of ways, including reduced gas mileage, hard starting, and reduced overall engine performance. As for what brand to use, it's usually advised to stick with what the manufacturer suggests, or what originally was installed in the engine. However, if one isn't sure what that is, if the engine or plugs have been replaced, or if it's an older model, it can be better to use a reliable and well-known spark plug brand. What follows is a ranked list of the top major spark plug manufacturers.