11 Best Oil Filter Brands, Ranked

We want to believe it when someone says something like "For everyday vehicles and everyday uses, any oil filter is okay." Oh, sure, no oil filter is going to cause your otherwise healthy engine to disintegrate next Tuesday, but a sub-par filter will shorten its life.

You can judge a filter by what it does, just like you judge anything else. And what an automotive oil filter does is remove stuff that shouldn't be in your oil while not interfering with your engine's ability to keep itself lubricated. This gets broken down into a few common metrics: capture efficiency (the percentage of particles above a given size that is removed), dirt-holding capacity, pressure-flow profile (how easily oil moves through the filter at a given oil pressure, viscosity, etc.), and some design/fabrication/materials issues. This last category might include what the bypass and anti-drainback valves are made of, how the filter medium itself is structured, etc.

But, again, all common filters are pretty good for daily drivers (you'll want something special for more demanding performance, including heavy-duty and commercial vehicles), assuming you change your oil on the right schedule. When you look at the numbers to compare filters, the important thing to recognize is that any particular number rarely means much by itself. A capture efficiency percentage is meaningless without a particle size, for example. All filters are 100% efficient at removing brick-sized particles. We'll touch on a few of these issues as we go.