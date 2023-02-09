Battery Brands Ranked From Worst To Best

Strictly speaking, 14500 batteries and AAs aren't the same things. They are the same size and shape, or close to it, but 14500 Li-ions (roughly 14 mm in diameter by 50.0 mm in length) batteries have a nominal voltage of about 3.7v. AA Li-ion batteries, on the other hand, are normally 1.2v, and standard AA batteries are nominally 1.5v. So they're not interchangeable, and you'll break some things if you try to stick in a 14500 where an AA belongs. So why bring it up?

The 14500 is a whole class of batteries, and dozens of brands, that are either terrible or are counterfeited so frequently that attempting to buy one leaves you with a terrible battery. Those two things are functionally equivalent. Rather than listing a bunch of low-profile brands (like UltraFire) with the same set of problems, we're grouping these together as well. These rechargeables are often rated as high-drain with high (often fraudulently so) Ah capacity ratings.

They don't come close to the ratings, and they show incredibly steep capacity drop-offs even at the smallest loads. The names on this list might be familiar to anyone who's shopped for high-drain 18650 cells in the past, but all of these also produce batteries in the AA form factor. This list includes names like GTF, GTL, TrustFire, and Efest. Some of these companies make perfectly serviceable cells as well, and others appear to be prone to outright intentional misrepresentation, such as absurdly (and impossibly) inflated capacity ratings and advertised-but-missing features like protection circuits.

The missing protection circuits are a big deal because missing protection is one major cause of Lithium-ion batteries catching fire. This is why Amazon eventually banned the sale of 14500 and other cylindrical Li-ions outright.