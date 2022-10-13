Two Ultra-Rare, Unreleased NES Games Surface In eBay Auctions

Two ultra-rare Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) games are currently up for auction on eBay, and they might rack up a price in the tens of thousands of dollars. Each cartridge is one of a kind: they contain games that will likely never be seen again, and there's little time to get them before they're lost forever.

Whether you're old enough to remember the NES or not, most of us can't deny that it played a big part in the history of gaming. NES, being Nintendo's first home video console that made it outside of Japan, contributed to the lasting success of legendary titles such as "Super Mario Bros" and "The Legend of Zelda." It's not just these behemoth-like games that were released for the NES, though; there have been countless smaller titles that someone may hold dear. Some of the games never even made it to retail stores, while others are prototypes that never got picked up by any studio, and some may have been released in such small quantities that they were completely lost over time.

Preserving these rare, aged gems is what the Video Game History Foundation tries to do every day. Frank Cifaldi, the founder and co-director of the foundation, spends a lot of time hunting down unreleased original NES games, all with the goal of buying them and keeping them safe. Cartridges deteriorate over time, and this is especially true when it comes to prototypes. As Cifaldi told The Verge, "These prototype games on rewritable media could start degrading any day."