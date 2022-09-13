The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Gives Breath Of The Wild 2 Its Long-Awaited Release

Nintendo fans had one big question for the gaming company's big Nintendo Direct on September 13, and that was all about the hit Zelda series of games and the hotly-anticipated next title. After the success of "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" it was only a matter of time, after all, for details on the sequel to be announced. Now, we have both a name for the game and a release date.

Unsurprisingly, though it may have been referred to in recent months as "Breath of the Wild 2," that's not the name that it'll launch as. Instead, Nintendo confirmed today that it'll be titled "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" when it arrives on Switch. Of course, that arrival has been a long time coming, and Nintendo's initial launch plans were derailed not once but twice. If all goes to plan, however, we finally have a concrete release date.