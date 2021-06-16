Yes, Breath of the Wild 2 has an actual title and no, we can’t tell you it yet

There’s a lot of hype riding behind Breath of the Wild 2, but one thing a lot of people are undoubtedly wondering is when Nintendo will stop referring to the game as “the sequel to Breath of the Wild.” Does the game have an actual title? It obviously does, but Nintendo doesn’t want to share that title just yet because it doesn’t want to spoil portions of the game.

In an interview with IGN, Nintendo’s Bill Trinen and Nate Bihldorff said that the company hasn’t revealed the title yet because it might give away some details about the story that Nintendo isn’t ready to reveal. “As for why we’re holding back on the name, you’ll just have to stay tuned because, obviously, Zelda names are kind of important,” Trinen said. “Those subtitles… they start to give little bits of hints about maybe what’s going to happen.”

It’s safe to say that Breath of the Wild 2‘s title will reveal something – whether it’s an item, theme, or mechanic – that’s central to the game, so while Nintendo is still in teaser mode, all we’ll be getting are these references to “the sequel to Breath of the Wild.” Nintendo is apparently fine with fans colloquially adopting the title of Breath of the Wild 2 for this game, but that is not the game’s official title, and it’s not one we’re going to hear the company itself use.

It could be some time yet before that official title is revealed because yesterday, Nintendo announced that it’s targeting a 2022 release for Breath of the Wild 2. It’s exciting to have a release window, but unfortunately, that could also mean that Breath of the Wild 2 is still a long way off. Indeed, when you consider that all we’ve seen from the game are a couple of brief teaser trailers, then we’ve probably still got a long wait ahead of us.

So, for now, this new Zelda game will remain “the sequel to Breath of the Wild” officially and “Breath of the Wild 2” unofficially among fans. We’ll keep our fingers crossed and hope that the reveal of the game’s true title is coming up sooner rather than later, but don’t be surprised if Nintendo takes its time in announcing it.