Technology Myths You Need To Stop Believing Immediately

Humans have been creating myths since the beginning of our history (via World History Encyclopedia). Any time there is a gap in our knowledge about a topic, there's a tendency for myths to crop up and fill in that gap. That has been true about the natural world for thousands of years, but, more recently, myths have come to surround our relationships with technology.

So much of our lives is dependent on utilizing technology that we, as individuals, don't fully understand. Couple that with the fact that technology evolves so rapidly that it's hard to keep up, and it makes sense that myths would take hold.

Some of these myths have nuggets of truth to them: pieces of reality that got twisted as they passed from person to person. Some of them were once true, with bits of useful information about antiquated tech that aren't true any longer. Others are complete rubbish and always have been, a sort of technological urban legend that persists for reasons we're unsure of. Regardless of their provenance, these are some common technological myths that you can stop believing.