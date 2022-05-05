The Big Myth About Incognito Browsing You Need To Stop Believing

Incognito browsing is offered on nearly every internet browsing platform out there. This mode is useful in many ways: your browsing history isn't saved, and neither are cookies or site data. This allows you to browse the internet without a trace. Well, to an extent. Although browsing history, cookies, and site data aren't saved to your device, this doesn't completely erase all evidence that you visited a site, as Google notes.

Although people using the same computer or other devices as you may not be able to look at your internet history after using incognito mode, the actual websites you visited can still see that you were there, and your ISP can view your browsing activity. This is because, although incognito mode hides your activity on your end, your IP address is still visible to websites you visit. Information you enter on websites, especially sites that you log in to, may save some info even if you're in incognito mode.