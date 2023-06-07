10 Best Motor Oil Brands, Ranked

Broadly speaking, all products can be divided into hedonic and utilitarian categories. The former accounts for the fun stuff, like PlayStations, jet skis, and Stratocaster guitars, while the latter could include wall grout, fungal foot powder, and motor oil.

Motor oil is one of those utilitarian products that often goes unthought of until something goes wrong or a professional tells us that we need it. Yet by checking your motor oil as part of your regular maintenance schedule, you can save yourself a lot of trouble and expense further down the line, as proper lubrication prevents overheating and engine damage from excessive friction while improving your vehicle's performance and longevity. It's also worth noting that statistically, those who maintain their motor oil spend less time freezing on the side of highways in inclement weather while wearing impractical clothing.

A wide variety of motor oils are available for different applications, but not all products are equal. Whether you require conventional motor oil, EV motor oil, high mileage motor oil, synthetic or synthetic blend motor oil, or high-performance motor oil, it pays not to compromise on quality. Some of the best motor oil brands have been refining their products since the internal combustion engine was first created and have had long and illustrious histories in motorsports, flight, and even space travel. Here we rank the top motor oil producers according to their products' quality, range, and components while considering the performance and mileage they provide.