How To Change The Oil In Your Car Yourself: A Step-By-Step Guide

Before you can get started on the actual act of changing your oil, there are a few steps you need to complete to prepare your car. First of all, you need to know your vehicle's oil change intervals, meaning how frequently your car's manufacturer recommends replacing the oil. You can find this information in your owner's manual, by calling the dealership, or by looking it up online. You'll also need to keep track of how many miles you drive in between changes. If you can't remember how long it's been since your last oil change, just go ahead and replace the oil anyway — it won't do any harm to your engine, and it could actually help your car perform better if it's been a long time since the oil was replaced.

Next, you need to purchase the correct type and classification of oil and a new oil filter. You can also find this information in your owner's manual. However, if you don't have an owner's manual, and you plan to change your own oil, the best move is to visit an auto parts store. There, you can ask an employee to look your vehicle up in their system. They'll be able to provide you with the correct type of oil and oil filter, and they'll most likely offer you a few options at different price levels.

Finally, prepare your car for an oil change by parking on a level surface and ensuring the transmission is in park and the emergency brake is set. Then, you just need to wait a bit for the engine to cool down — changing the oil while the motor is hot can result in some pretty serious burns, especially if you're inexperienced.

