Crankshaft Vs. Camshaft: What's The Difference?

The internal combustion engines that power our vehicles require a vast amount of diverse parts to function. Some of those components are moderately familiar and recognizable, like hoses, belts, and fluid reservoirs. However, those well-known parts represent only a fraction of the components that work together to send power to your car's wheels. The crankshaft and the camshaft are two parts that may be less well-known when it comes to automotive engine components. Nonetheless, these two pieces are critical for the function of your car's motor. They each perform key roles in the combustion process, and if either component fails, your engine will be incapable of running.

Advertisement

The crankshaft and the camshaft are separate components. The words refer to distinct parts and are not interchangeable. That said, the two components are connected, and neither could function without the other. Put briefly, the crankshaft gets its power from the pistons' movement, and it sends power to other components like the transmission and engine accessories. The camshaft, on the other hand, gets its power from the crankshaft via a timing chain or belt, and it controls the intake and exhaust valves.

That's a very basic breakdown of what these two components do. If you're interested in learning more about how crankshafts and camshafts work, we've got you covered. As a former professional automotive repair technician and a lifelong gearhead, I'll break down these two parts in simple terms. So, let's dive in and explore the differences between crankshafts and camshafts, including what they do and why they're so vital for the engines that power our cars.

Advertisement