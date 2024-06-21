5 Signs Your Engine's Serpentine Belt Needs Replacing

Your car's serpentine or drive belt is a vital engine component. It's responsible for providing power to various accessories, including the air conditioning compressor, power steering pump, and the water pump. The source of that power is the crankshaft, which spins as the pistons inside your engine move up and down. The serpentine belt slips over the crankshaft pulley and connects to various other pulleys, transferring that power to accessory pumps and components like the alternator.

While the serpentine belt is a pretty robust piece of equipment, it's subject to wear and tear over time. Most manufacturers recommend replacing the drive belt every 60,000 to 100,000 miles, depending on your make and model and the belt's condition. However, sometimes, these belts degrade earlier than they should or they become damaged by outside contaminants. In these cases, the belt may fail, leading to various mechanical malfunctions, including things like a dead battery or a lack of power steering. It's important to monitor your serpentine belt's condition regularly to avoid these issues and help keep your engine in tip-top condition. But what exactly do you need to look out for, and what are the most common signs that you need to replace the belt? Let's dive in and find out. From cracks and splits to strange noises and an overheating engine, here are five signs that it's time to replace your engine's serpentine belt.