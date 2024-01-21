Does Your Car Squeak While Turning? This Might Be Why

Is your car making strange noises when turning? If so, you're probably experiencing a combination of frustration, annoyance, and fear. But however tempting it may be to drown out those pesky sounds with your radio, unwanted noises are often a car's way of telling the driver that something is wrong. Fortunately, a squeaking sound while turning is relatively common and easy to diagnose. There are several issues that can cause this problem, but luckily, most of them are cheap to fix and require minimal equipment and skills — although, like everything, there are exceptions.

Typically, squealing or squeaking sounds when turning are due to a problem with the power steering system. This can range from something as simple as low power steering fluid to a severe issue like a faulty power steering pump. Other potential causes of squeaking sounds may include damaged suspension system components or even a fresh set of tires.