Hit A Pothole? Here's 4 Signs You Need To See A Mechanic ASAP

When you're driving down the road and encounter a pothole, oftentimes you either don't see it and drive right over it (or you see it and go full speed anyway); It's just a pothole, after all. Surely one little hole can't do any lasting damage to your sturdy automobile, could it? You'll usually get your answer a moment later when your car bounces into the air, followed by a disconcerting crunching sound and the distinct feeling that you've made a mistake.

Even if you don't experience such an overt result from hitting a pothole full-on, there's a very real possibility that your car has suffered some kind of damage from doing so. Commercial cars aren't designed to handle that kind of sudden vertical lurch, so the parts on the lower side of the carriage could have been directly impacted. You should keep an eye out for certain warning signs of pothole-induced damage, and make an immediate appointment with your mechanic if you notice them.