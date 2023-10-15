Top Reasons Your Tires Are Wearing On The Inside (And How To Fix It)

Preventing dangerous tire issues or blowouts has everything to do with conscientious tire maintenance. If you regularly check your car's oil, coolant, and transmission fluid, take a few moments to inspect the tires on all fours as well. Ensure to inflate the tires correctly (underinflated tires will cost money at the pumps), and replace worn-out tires immediately. Driving with bald tires is dangerous and increases the risk of accidents caused by poor tire traction or blowouts.

However, there's another thing to watch out for when inspecting tires: irregular treadwear. In an ideal scenario, the driving wheels (either front, back, or all) should wear faster. But if the treads are wearing out in different places, you probably need to set aside some money for suspension, steering, or chassis repairs.

Irregular wear on the center tread means an overinflated tire. On the other hand, driving with underinflated tires causes the inner and outer edges of the tire to wear faster than the center.