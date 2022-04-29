What Really Happens When A Car Tire Fails

While checking the tire pressure, keep in mind to pay close attention to the tires' tread depths. Look for the treadwear indicators or wear bars on each tire. If the wear bars are flush or level with the treads, replace the tire immediately. As Bridgestone suggests, bald tires are more susceptible to punctures and have inadequate tread depth to channel water from under the treads, making it easier to lose traction when driving in the rain.

If your car's tires have no obvious wear indicators, you can try the penny test. Grab a penny and place it in the tread of your tires with Lincoln's head upside down and facing towards you. If you can see the top of Lincoln's head, your tire has less than 2/32 of an inch of tread left, rendering it unsafe for road use.

After checking the tire pressure and tread depth, spare a few moments to search for signs of tire damage like punctures, cuts, cracks, bulges, and irregular wear. The golden rule is to replace the tire (instead of vulcanizing or repairing it) if the hole is more than ¼ of an inch or the damage is on the tire sidewall.

When it comes to tire maintenance, don't take chances. Tire failure is easily avoidable with checks that'll take just a few moments out of your day — alongside basic maintenance guidelines. Don't forget to check those tires at least once a week and replace them when necessary. It's better to be safe than sorry.