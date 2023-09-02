Here's How Often You Should Replace Your Car's Shocks And Struts

Your car is made up of a myriad of interlocking and cooperating parts, each one serving a very specific purpose, with the ultimate goal of keeping your car on the road and rolling along. It's important to bring your car in for regular maintenance appointments because if even one of those small parts fails, the whole thing can get thrown out of whack. It could be a part you've never even heard of before, but if it's not working right, your car may not be safe to drive.

Case in point, unless you make a habit of driving over dirt and gravel roads, you probably don't pay much mind to your car's shocks and struts. These springy components are what keep your car suspended above the ground and properly leveled while you're driving. Just like any other part, especially ones that endure a lot of wear and tear, your shocks and struts can start to give out after a while. The vital question is when.