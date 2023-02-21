This Innovative Citroën Technology Was Ahead Of Its Time

Open the hood of a 1965 Rolls-Royce Shadow and you'll find a plaque noting how the car's famously smooth suspension was in fact licensed from Citroën. This is because Citroën's suspension of the time was unlike any other, as the French carmaker set the benchmark for comfort and ride quality. If any more proof were needed, other manufacturers to license the technology included Bentley, BMW, Maserati, and Mercedes-Benz.

Called hydropneumatic suspension and invented by Paul Magès in 1944, the belt-driven technology was fitted to a prototype 2CV in 1946, then debuted on the futuristic-looking Citroën DS of 1955. Instead of using a coiled metal spring and conventional damper to soak up the bumps of the road, Citroën developed a system that replaced the spring with a sphere containing liquid and gas stored under massive pressure.

The technology was later expanded to integrate the braking and steering systems of Citroëns and remained in production until the final C5 rolled off the company's Rennes, France, production line in 2017. Although revolutionary when new, the technology had been usurped by active air suspension systems that matched its comfort while being simpler to service.