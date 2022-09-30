This Weird Electric Car Is Partly Made Of Cardboard
When someone says a car is made out of cardboard, they're usually joking and instead alluding to the vehicle's cheap or flimsy building materials. The new Citroën Oli electric vehicle concept is literally made of cardboard, at least partially.
The Citroën Oli was designed to save weight in nearly every way imaginable and be as efficient and sustainable as possible to produce. It was also designed to last a long time with multiple owners. A press release from Citroën's parent company, Stellantis, says the Oli isn't even really a car. It's a "multi-purpose everyday extension to your life" and "effectively a life partner – a useful everyday entity that helps people live life to the full." Whatever that means.
Electric vehicles are typically very heavy compared to other cars. With a targeted weight of just 1000kg (just over 2200 pounds), Citroën is taking weight-saving and sustainability measures to the extreme, starting with the concept car's construction materials.
Extreme weight savings
Looking like a compact truck made out of Lego bricks, the Oli's front hood, bed, and roof are made out of recycled cardboard. You may think that can't be a safe option, but Stellantis states that the panels will take more than the weight of a person standing on them before it starts to deform. The Oli also features numerous 3D-printed interior components all laid out in the most minimalistic way possible.
The Oli is not a speed demon by any means and Citroën states that the little EV is limited to just under 70 miles per hour. The low weight and relatively low top speed allow the Oli to achieve a range of close to 250 miles before the battery is dry. Citroën hopes the Oli will be the perfect car for camping or beach trips thanks to its ability to act as a rolling power bank for all manner of devices. The press release states that it "can theoretically provide power to a 3000w electric device for around 12 hours."
Citroën has not stated a release date for the Oli or any pricing information. But given its low top speed and cardboard construction, it will more than likely not be intended for American markets.