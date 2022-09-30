This Weird Electric Car Is Partly Made Of Cardboard

When someone says a car is made out of cardboard, they're usually joking and instead alluding to the vehicle's cheap or flimsy building materials. The new Citroën Oli electric vehicle concept is literally made of cardboard, at least partially.

The Citroën Oli was designed to save weight in nearly every way imaginable and be as efficient and sustainable as possible to produce. It was also designed to last a long time with multiple owners. A press release from Citroën's parent company, Stellantis, says the Oli isn't even really a car. It's a "multi-purpose everyday extension to your life" and "effectively a life partner – a useful everyday entity that helps people live life to the full." Whatever that means.

Electric vehicles are typically very heavy compared to other cars. With a targeted weight of just 1000kg (just over 2200 pounds), Citroën is taking weight-saving and sustainability measures to the extreme, starting with the concept car's construction materials.