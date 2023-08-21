Pushrod Suspension Explained: How It Works, And What Makes It So Special

The Lamborghini Aventador became the first mass-produced car to feature a racing-inspired pushrod suspension design when it debuted in 2011. A pushrod or pull-rod suspension is unlike the outboard suspension systems you'll find in a standard road car or SUV. The pushrod design incorporates a double wishbone setup with a few elements of a McPherson strut suspension. It is all part of an inboard suspension system popularized in F1 racing.

The late, great Colin Chapman and the Lotus F1 racing team have fiddled with inboard suspension and pushrod designs since the early 1960s. The inboard suspension design favors aerodynamics and conceals the dampers, springs, torsion bars, anti-roll bars, and other components behind or under the vehicle to improve airflow. In the 1970s, Gordon Murray and Brabham introduced the innovative pull-rod suspension design.

The pushrod and pull-rod systems feature struts across the chassis instead of vertically-oriented shocks and struts in a standard car. The difference between a pushrod and a pull-rod is the orientation and how the rod moves to counteract bumps on the road.