Gordon Murray's New T.33 Spider Supercar Is A Super-Exclusive V12 Convertible

Gordon Murray Automotive, the supercar-maker headed up by the man who penned the McLaren F1, unveiled its newest model: the T.33 Spider. The T.33 is a mid-engine V12-powered supercar with a manual transmission and a removable roof. There's not a lot that can go wrong with that combination.

The most important part — the engine — is a naturally aspirated, Cosworth-designed aluminum 3.9-liter V12 that generates 608 horsepower and 332 foot-pounds of torque. It also boasts a staggering motorcycle-like redline of 11,100 rpm. According to Gordon Murray Automotive, it's the lightest road-going production V12 ever put in a car at 392 pounds for the entire engine. The Xtrac six-speed transmission weighs in at 180 pounds.

Gordon Murray Automotive

The transmission itself serves as the mounting point for the rear-suspension. Per a press release, this suspension setup helps mitigate vibrations during driving, and also saves weight. The entire car was designed with lightness in mind, and weighs just 2442 pounds empty.

For comparison, a Chevy C8 Corvette, another mid-engine performance car, weighs 3,366 pounds. The T.33 Spider utilizes a carbon monocoque body with carbon fiber and aluminum used everywhere possible. In true supercar fashion, the front wheels are smaller than the rear wheels: the front wears Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S 235/35 R19 tires and the rear wears a set of Pilot Sport 4 S 295/30 R20s.