New Corvette Stingray Updates Could Give The C8 Over 500 Horsepower

The engineers at Chevy may bump the C8's base horsepower to over 500 according to a scoop from GM Authority. Some Chevy insiders spilled the beans to the publication, and revealed that Chevy is likely planning to boost base power figures for the venerable 'Vette. Spy photos from the site reveal bizarre exhaust setups that may be an indication they're being utilized to test the new powertrain configuration. The change doesn't entail a new engine or any drastic changes to the C8's already aspirated giant V8, but absolutely no one will complain about Chevy letting the car stretch its legs a bit with numbers now eclipsing 500 hp.

Before, the only way buyers could achieve more than 500 hp from a C8 is by splurging on the Z06 model. That version tops 670 horsepower through the help of a supercharger, but it will cost any Corvette fans at least $105,300 for the privilege of ownership.

As of now, there are no concrete plans for when Chevy will start releasing the new power-boosted versions of the C8, or if it will have an impact on the car's already comparatively low MSRP.