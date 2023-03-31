Oil changes, tire pressure checks, fluid levels, and wiper condition are all easy things to check and important to know. The old rule for oil changes was every three months or 3000 miles, but the introduction of more efficient engines and synthetic oils means that many cars can easily go twice that far. There are even oils that suggest a vehicle can go an entire year before needing a change. These are great for the car owner, saving time and money, but if one plans on waiting that long between visits to a technician, there are some maintenance items that need to be inspected.

Obviously, if any indicator lights are on, they need to be addressed. Tire pressure should be maintained – a placard inside the driver's door panel often lists manufacturer-recommended pressures for the fronts, rears, and spare; the number printed on the tire itself is max pressure, NOT recommended pressure. Tire tread should be above 2/32 of an inch, or the distance between the top of Lincoln's head and the edge of a penny. Tires should also be rotated about every 5000 miles. Under the hood, battery connections should be tight and clean. Owners should know what fluids go where and how to check both condition and levels of those fluids. Most reservoirs have markings indicating full or low levels, and the caps on those bottles will often indicate what type of fluid should be used.

Also, know what the car's serpentine belt should look like, and where it's located under the hood. A cracked belt is obvious, and the worse it gets, the more obvious it becomes. Small cracks become large, missing sections of belt ribbing. If it's not replaced, it can become a series of torn rubbery ribbons infesting every pulley under the hood.