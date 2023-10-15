Terrible Habits That Are Slashing The Life Of Your Tires Fast

If you're in an area with a particularly tight turn and a lot of traffic, like a fast food drive-thru, you may spot a piece of the curb with some notable gouges and a good coating of rubber. This comes from the long line of drivers that haven't left enough room and have caught said curb on the way around. Maneuvers like parallel parking can also result in tires meeting the curb if a driver isn't careful enough.

While grazing a curb at low speed isn't great for a tire, or the rim it's attached to, a one-off incident isn't likely to cause problems. Curbing a vehicle multiple times or meeting the edge of the pavement at high speed is a different story. Some tires are better suited to deal with curbing than others. A fat truck tire has more material to grind through than the low-profile set of boots on a performance car — but it's worth avoiding no matter what you're driving.

Curbing a vehicle damages the tire's sidewall, and that's one of the worst things you can do to your rubber. If you run over a nail, your tire may be punctured, which can be easily and cheaply fixed. Sidewall damage is a serious issue, and it's not something that can be repaired. It can lead to a blowout, and if it's more than a mild graze, it will likely result in you purchasing a new tire.