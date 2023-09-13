The Worst Sounds Your Car Can Make, And What They Each Mean

Internal combustion engines, as ubiquitous as they are, operate on several thousand explosions per minute. The inside of your car's engine is a pretty hostile place, to put it lightly. Occasionally, parts inside the engine bay or individual cylinders don't operate as normal — and either crack under the stress, or just outright shatter.

While a piston deciding to loose itself from its cylindrical prison doesn't happen that often in normal driving scenarios, a piston — and its subsequent connecting rod — can go haywire and make all kinds of discouraging noises before failing entirely. This is where the term "rod-knock" comes from. Unattended to, it can sound like your engine is full of marbles. It's not a pleasant sound.

There is a litany of causes for rod-knock; ranging from not enough oil, to issues with the connecting rod's bearing on the crank shaft. Regardless of what the actual cause is, when your pistons start behaving abnormally and making scary noises, your car likely needs immediate attention if the sounds don't subside.

If you catch it early, it may just result in replacing piston rings and bearings. If you let it go on for a long time, your engine can possibly trash itself, prompting an entire rebuild. If your car is one of your prized possessions, a rebuild may be worth it. If it's just a beater commuter car, it might be time to look for another car.