How Much You Should Actually Be Paying To Get The Brakes Fixed On Your Car

The price for brake pad replacement is determined mainly by the make and model of your car, as well as your location, to an extent. Nerd Wallet claims that replacing a set of brakes will cost anywhere from $115 to $270. That's for either the front or the back, so replacing brake pads on all four wheels would cost between $230 to $540.

There's also the question of performance, which is decided based on the three types of brake pads you should know about. Brakes are one of your vehicle's most important safety features, so you shouldn't cheap out, but unless you're preparing for a race track, regular organic brake pads should do just fine. Your other options are ceramic and metallic brake pads, which offer better performance for a higher price. These types of brakes are designed for high-performance cars, so unless you own a sports car or drive like the road is your dedicated race track, you won't notice a difference between organic, ceramic, and metallic brake pads.

Brake pads are estimated to last between 20,000 and 70,000 miles. For safety and durability, organic brake pads that are premium quality hit the spot just right, and paying a few dollars extra instead of buying economy quality will keep you safer and save you money long term. Other factors that determine the brake pad lifespan are your driving habits and road conditions, as well as the conditions of your rotors and calipers.