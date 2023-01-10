15 Popular Cars For Street Racing
Street racing cars are high-performance machines that emphasize speed, comfort, and reliability. In recent years, these machines have continued to appeal to a lot of car enthusiasts as more manufacturers produce better driver-centric models with proven capabilities, great interiors, and evolving cutting-edge features. After surveying some top American and Japanese brands that have produced turbo-charged beasts for many years, it's easy to notice some of the cars that stay ahead on the leaderboards at drag strips and racing events. A good factor that makes these cars incredibly popular is that they possess supercharged engines and racing gear that offer superior handling and inexpensive tunability.
Other common metrics for ranking the top muscle cars include affordability and ease of maintenance. Celebrities have even grown fond of these powerful cars for street racing, though the sport retains its underground and rebellious heart. These high-performance cars are popular among racers for their performance and reliability.
Dodge Challenger SRT Demon
The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is one of the fastest V8 production cars alive. With a 6.2L eight-cylinder engine in the Hellcat version, the Challenger's output is incomparable. This supercar was designed to cough up 840 horsepower, thanks to its 100-plus octane race fuel and a higher redline of 6,500 rpm. Its car's engine is fortified with a 2.7L supercharger to boost capacity from 2.9 to 14.5 psi. According to the manufacturer, the Challenger will cover the 0-60 in 2.3 seconds and the quarter-mile in 9.65 seconds at 140 mph — figures showing the car is too fast for the tracks.
The record-breaking Dodge Demon drew attention after Fiat Chrysler boasted about its speed. Initially, the NHRA ruled out the Demon from racing competition because it was too fast to race. But the NHRA ban even made the Challenger even more popular among enthusiasts. They wanted to have a feel of everything else the 840-horsepower, 770 lb ft-of-torque Demon could offer. This muscle car is made especially for drag racing, hence the safety concerns. But what's more intriguing is that it can comfortably lift the front wheels off the ground under intense speed. More supercharged Challengers have been released since 2018, and this muscle car continues to win the hearts of many.
Toyota Supra Mk 4
The 1994 Toyota Supra Mk 4 gained popularity after starring in "Fast & Furious" as well as its sequel. Craig Lieberman, the film's technical advisor, had convinced the directors to make the Supra one of its top cars. Even beyond the movie, the Supra was so famous on the streets that one of its stunt cars was sold at Barret Jackson's car auctions (via Motor Authority). Supra drivers can rely on its turbo-2JZ engine which produces up to 1000 horsepower with no added modifications.
Aside from its immortalized engine and output performance, the Supra Mk 4 is equally famous for its modern interior. Both the controls and center console are fitted within the driver's reach, and the shiny, curvy design is worthy of its place in the drag racing world. With this power train, Toyota also displayed its keen interest in safety by adding a passenger-side airbag. Today, the Supra Mk 4 has aged into a classic sports car for legal street racing, as Car and Bike notes, and the reasons are simple: it churns out a ton of power, provides excellent handling, and is a delight to behold.
Chevrolet Nova SS
The Chevrolet Nova SS is another vintage sports car that rose to fame because of its affordability and compactness. Compact cars became popular among Americans when Ford released the 1960 Falcon (via Hot Cars). Then, Chevrolet ushered the SS package into the 1963 Nova Convertibles and Sports Coupe lineup, bearing a V8 engine that can compete with the Ford Falcon and Dodge Dart. Throughout the 18 years of production, the Nova evolved from a small and affordable car into a legendary muscle car.
While Motor Trend notes that the Chevy Nova underperformed in its last years of production, the Nova SS was offered from 1971 to 1974 during the brand's golden era. Originally the Chevy II, Chevrolet built the best Novas with big V8 engines, simple and durable cars in an era where compact sports cars were rare. Interestingly, the Nova was popularly used in Hollywood, including in "Bad Boys," "Coming to America," "The Godfather," and "Terminator."
Off-screen, the Nova SS is an impressive street machine producing up to 350 horsepower. Its lightweight 8-cylinder engines made the SS America's favorite for street races and drag strips. One of Lady Gaga's classics, the success of this muscle car in its 4th and 5th generation years makes it easily one of the most popular compact sports cars of the '60s and '70s.
Mustang Shelby GT500
The Mustang Shelby GT Series is one of the high-performance sports cars that put Ford on the street racing map. More specifically, the 2020 Shelby GT500 is one powerful beast to be loud about. For its engine, Car and Driver notes that Ford put together a 5.2L aluminum alloy and handmade V8 engine assisted by an Eaton TVS supercharger. The result is a powerful engine that generates a mind-blowing 760 horsepower and 625 lb-ft of torque. Ford's consistency in developing high-performance sports cars for racing earned it the number-one spot for best-selling sports cars in 2020 and 2021. The company sold 80,577 units of the Mustang in 2020 alone, accounting for 15.1% of the sports coupe market.
The Ford Mustang lineup continues to wow drag racing enthusiasts, combining excess horsepower and torque for superior output. But the Mustang is not just renowned for speed, there's enough room for custom modifications. Its 7-speed dual-clutch transmission offers multiple driving modes that let you maximize every bit of power in the V8. For the best driving experience, the transmission is fitted with line-lock and launch control so that you can heat the tires with less effort. The Mustang may be heavier than other sports cars, but it offers a seamless racing experience on the track.
Honda Civic
The Honda Civic Si is another street-worthy racing car praised for its balanced tuning, turbocharged engine, and aesthetics. With the 2022 Civic, Honda perfected the overall tuning by offering a balanced and poised feel around the steering without eliminating its refinement.
The 2022 Honda Civic also carries a 1.5L turbocharged engine that can race ahead of the competition, a pedal that allows more pressure, and a high-quality 6-speed manual transmission. The output performance is pretty remarkable, delivering 200 horsepower and 192 lb-ft of torque like the previous Honda Civic Si models, according to Car and Driver. Yet, what amazes many is how this feisty little engine goes from 0 to 60 mph in just 6.8 seconds. Another amazing feature that makes Civic popular on the streets is its decent gas mileage, despite the sport racing tendencies. Honda wraps up this compact sedan with a clean and subtle exterior design that's not so easy to ignore.
Chevrolet Camaro
Chevrolet's 2021 Camaro is another powerful beast that prides itself on its energetic 6.2L LT1 V8 engine generating up to 650 horsepower (via U.S. News). Before switching to its current turbocharged engines, the Camaro was powered by an aluminum block LS1 V8 engine. The latest models of the Chevy Camaro can reach 60 mph in about 3.5 seconds, which is faster than a BMW M2. Other features that make this sports car revolutionary include its sharp steering, firm brakes, and supreme handling. The optional magnetic ride suspension feature keeps Camaro remains composed on rough roads.
Most often, Japanese cars lead the chase in street racing competitions, but the Camaro proves that it's a capable competition, notes Hot Cars. This American-made muscle car is also popular for street races because it's more affordable than some options and provides incredible acceleration. Coupled with the drag-style aesthetics and supercharged V8 engine, the Chevrolet Camaro prepares its driver for high-octane action. Critics and devoted gearheads argue that the Camaro is better than Mustang, and can compete comfortably with the Challenger or Charger. Overall, the Chevy Camaro is quite appealing as a sports coupe or convertible, with exceptional performance and the ability to challenge top pony cars like Supra and the BMW Z4.
Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 6
The Mitsubishi Evo 6 became incredibly popular during its appearances at world rally championship circuits. Since its 2005 debut, models of this sport sedan have been modified for all kinds of track, from gravel to snow and tarmac. The Japanese automaker supplies rather astonishing race-oriented cars in the Evo lineup with impressive upgrades, as Hot Cars details, but the Evo 6 stands out. Racers appreciate its turbocharged system, powerful brakes, and powertrain. The output of its 2.0L engine offering a combined mileage of 19 MPG can be closely compared with that of the Subaru WRX. Another interesting feature is that the Evo 6 can handle a variety of driving conditions without stepping down its performance.
This iconic sports rally car is also available in both all-wheel-drive and front-wheel-drive, excelling in both power and performance. Car enthusiasts adore the Lancer Evo 6 due to its raw performance and practical features that enable efficiency and safety. Although the Lancer phased out of the Mitsubishi lineup in 2017, it's still a popular option among enthusiasts seeking a fast and fun car that is easier on the wallet than some street racers.
Nissan 350Z
The 2003 Nissan 350Z is well-known for putting Nissan back on the racing scene after years of silence from the Japanese manufacturers. This muscle car is famous among beginners on the track, and for the fact that it offers cheap tunability. There are loads of opportunities to upgrade with the Nissan 350Z, Hot Cars notes, and you can always find top-tier equipment that keeps you ahead on the leaderboards. Call it an old-school muscle car that can still compete in street races without fear of slowing down halfway.
Car lovers are particularly taken by its solid build, the 287 horsepower V6 engine, and its ability to surpass the 300,000-mile mark. Aside from excellent performance, anyone who rides a 350Z will love its terrific grip and stylish design. The fact that it is extremely rigid, and has a nearly-equal weight distribution keeps the Nissan balanced and super responsive on the road. With this ride, you can go from 0 to 60 mph in 5.9 seconds, and max out at 155 mph. Speaking of the interior, Car and Driver reports that the 2003 Nissan 350Z is a two-seater with plenty of room for feet, making it comfortable for both driver and passenger to enjoy the drive.
Chevrolet Corvette C6
The Chevy Corvette ticks a lot of boxes, including, most notably, build, comfort, and style. Since 1953, Motor Trend notes, the Chevrolet sports machine has been a forerunner in performance, speed, and technology. Although the Corvette is relatively more expensive than many other sports cars, the Corvette even in its stock form will surpass most of its competitors on the tracks. But just a little tuning will make the racing experience a lot sharper, and many racers prefer the Chevrolet Corvette C6.
The C6 is one of the coolest Chevy models fitted with the best LS-Series engines, a much more angular design, and a higher beltline. In case the Corvette isn't fast enough, there's room for getting the upgraded Z06 trim level, which produces more horsepower and torque. This sports car is strictly designed for performance, so it's not uncommon to spot regular engine enhancements. Limited editions of the C6 have equally become famous among collectors, car critics, and Corvette loyalists.
Subaru WRX
The Subaru Impreza WRX is one impressive and consistent supercar that has built a loyal fanbase. At first glance, the Impreza is super attractive and that's before drivers feel the energy beneath that glow. It possesses a sporty presence heavily influenced by its Japanese roots, and there's no doubt that it's a street racer. The WRX comes with a symmetrical all-wheel-drive for comfortable racing on all sorts of days. Even though the engine only outputs about 150 horsepower, drivers can easily tune the car in many ways to achieve their desired muscle car. Newer models of the WRX have little or no additional features but seem to be loved by drivers who enjoy breaking the law.
While the Subaru WRX only contributes a small portion of Subaru's 31,400 annual sales in the U.S., it remains a top favorite for fans because of its engine and affordable performance (via Motor Biscuit). Americans also love the WRX because it's highly upgradeable and compact. You can fit in a larger engine that produces as much as 550 horsepower. The Impreza is that performance sports car that'll never phase out off the streets.
Lamborghini Huracan
Lamborghini continues to excel as one of the best V10 engine supercars with an emphasis on driver's confidence and lots of customization. The Huracán is Lamborghini's best-selling car ever, Road and Track notes, with over 20,000 road cars and 500 race cars sold since its launch in 2014. The Huracan is less expensive than other Lamborghini models and it has just the desired build for top-tier street racing. For starters, it will reach 60 mph in less than three seconds — which is quite impressive for such a small sports car. The Huracan is designed to be strong and particularly low-weight, making the car easier to handle than heavier racers.
The 6.8 inches of ground clearance from the hydraulic system, although optional, allows drivers to ride the Lambo two inches higher than a Corvette. This is an essential feature especially when you need to take the Huracan to tracks. It can serve as a coupe or convertible, and there's room for sufficient tuning until it meets the driver's tastes. For most Huracan variants, the powerful V10 engine is paired with a dual-clutch gearbox with a seven-speed transmission and an all-wheel drive system.
Mazda MX-5 Miata
The Miata is one practical sports car that allows drivers to squeeze out optimum performance from its 4-cylinder powerplant. Inspired by the Italian roadsters of the 1960s, Hot Cars notes that this bit-sized car is powered by a 2.0-liter SKYACTIV-G engine that produces 155 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 148 lb-ft. of torque at 4,600 rpm. During the special MX-5 Miata 30th Anniversary Edition at the Chicago Auto Show, all 500 units of this sports car were sold out within four hours. Surprisingly, only 3,000 units of the Mazda MX-5 Miata were produced, and enthusiasts needed to stay ahead of the curve to get one.
Getting behind the wheel, drivers quickly notice that the Miata is not a bad-looking or driving car for its price. The roof opens and shuts itself in under 13 seconds, and the Retractable Fastback lifts slowly as the glass rear window pulls back and retreats behind the rear seats. Despite its aluminum makeup and the extra hardware chunk, Mazda managed to keep the weight distribution at 50-50. The Miata remains a people's favorite because it has long learned how to give budget-friendly drivers a high-performance car.
Nissan GT-R
The Nissan GT-R is one supercar that doesn't require you to be a former Nissan owner to buy one. The 2017 Nissan GT-R is incredibly famous among its racing peers because of its price, overachieving 196 mph at top speed (via Hot Cars). This emperor of tuner cars doesn't require users to sacrifice comfort in exchange for speed. Rather, its twin turbocharging, all-wheel-drive, rear-wheel steering, and torque-vectoring abilities make it one of the top competitors on drag strips. The Japanese manufacturer shifted focus from making a lightweight car to supplying the best features — a strategy that always sells.
It's not surprising that the R35 GT-R can churn out up to 500 horsepower, as well as accelerate to 60 mph in 2.9 seconds. Excellent Japanese engineering also keeps the car perfectly balanced, whether it's advancing in a straight line or moving around corners. Many collectors and racers would love to get their hands on a new or used Nissan GT-R, as evidenced by its scarcity on Auto Trader.
Honda S2000
Speaking of competition, the Honda S2000 is a lower-priced match for the costly BMW M Roadster and Boxster S, but is more expensive than the Mazda MX-5 (via Edmunds). Apart from the fact that this open-top sports car was one of Paul Walker's favorites, it's highly reliable and durable. The S2000 ruled in the days of forced induction and twin-clutch transmissions. The classic front-engine, rear-drive sports car seemed to have borrowed little features from the MX-5. Probably why the S2000 remains a popular option for car enthusiasts and collectors.
The S2000 doesn't need more than its four cylinders to make it one of the most high-performing topless cars ever seen. Its 16-valve VTEC-equipped engine, also called the F20C, offers impressive acceleration because the engine utilizes every inch of its capacity. This puts the car among the most efficient street racing vehicles on the road, a big part of its popularity among those who regularly line up to race.
BMW M3
The 2021 competition models of the M3 and M4 can pack up to 503 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque with acceleration from 0 to 60 mph in 4.1 seconds. Even without the Competition package, most M models will finish ahead of many cars in its category. However, top speed is restricted to 155 mph or 180 mph with the M Driver's Package. The American-spec M3 sold nearly 18,000 units before production ended, surpassing the 5,000-mark expectation for this top-performing sports racing car. With an expertly tuned chassis and balanced ride on the M3, you can get around corners without hassle.
One of Paul Walker's favorites, the BMW M3 E36 Lightweight is one of the rare models to look out for on the racing scene. Only 115 of the 126 units produced were put up for sale, while the rest were reserved as pre-production prototypes. No doubt, the BMW M3 series has carved its place in the league of popular supercars.