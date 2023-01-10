15 Popular Cars For Street Racing

The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is one of the fastest V8 production cars alive. With a 6.2L eight-cylinder engine in the Hellcat version, the Challenger's output is incomparable. This supercar was designed to cough up 840 horsepower, thanks to its 100-plus octane race fuel and a higher redline of 6,500 rpm. Its car's engine is fortified with a 2.7L supercharger to boost capacity from 2.9 to 14.5 psi. According to the manufacturer, the Challenger will cover the 0-60 in 2.3 seconds and the quarter-mile in 9.65 seconds at 140 mph — figures showing the car is too fast for the tracks.

The record-breaking Dodge Demon drew attention after Fiat Chrysler boasted about its speed. Initially, the NHRA ruled out the Demon from racing competition because it was too fast to race. But the NHRA ban even made the Challenger even more popular among enthusiasts. They wanted to have a feel of everything else the 840-horsepower, 770 lb ft-of-torque Demon could offer. This muscle car is made especially for drag racing, hence the safety concerns. But what's more intriguing is that it can comfortably lift the front wheels off the ground under intense speed. More supercharged Challengers have been released since 2018, and this muscle car continues to win the hearts of many.