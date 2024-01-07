11 Of The Coolest American Pony Cars Ever Built

A plan hatched by Ford executive Lee Iacocca to deliver a fun and sporty car at an affordable price is what eventually led to the debut of its Mustang, released as a 1964 ½ year model. It turned out to be just what people wanted, as demand quickly exceeded expectations and the Mustang sold more than 400,000 units — far more than the 150,000 expected. With the incredible popularity of the Mustang, other automakers responded with similar models and the pony car officially became a thing.

While most pony cars can also be classified as muscle cars, the reverse is not necessarily true. Most importantly, a pony car must be small and lightweight. At one time, they were also affordable, but that aspect has changed a bit with more recent models. Some of the favorite models that fit the description include the iconic Ford Mustang as well as the Chevrolet Camaro, Dodge Challenger, Mercury Cougar, Plymouth Barracuda, and AMC Javelin.

European carmakers have made cars with similar qualities, but the pony car seems to be a purely American phenomenon. Some Australian models easily fit the mold and Hyundai even produced a car literally called Pony, but it was far from being a pony car, and the others rarely share the category moniker. This leaves the American auto industry as the prevailing producer of pony cars — here are the 11 coolest examples.