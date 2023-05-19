A Key Concept Car From Hyundai's History Has Been Painstakingly Restored

In 1974, Hyundai debuted one of its first ever concept cars, the Pony Coupe. It was an angular two door styled by none other than Giorgetto Giugiaro, the man responsible for designing the first Volkswagen Golf, and countless other automotive classics. Reportedly, it was work on the Hyundai Pony Coupe that inspired Giugiaro to design the iconic DeLorean.

Now, nearly 50 years after the car first appeared at the Turin Motor Show, it has been restored back to its former glory. For the restoration Hyundai chose the best man for the job, its original designer Giorgetto Giugiaro (and his son Fabrizio), to head up the effort on the restoration.

The effort to restore the original Pony Coupe started in the fall of last year and the project was the result of countless hours to get it looking like it did back in the 1970s. Even as the age of electric vehicles rapidly comes upon the automotive world, Hyundai doesn't want to forget where it came from.