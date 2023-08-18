The $300,000 Ford Mustang GTD Is An 800 Horsepower Supercar-Slayer

Ford's pony car has long been the target of tuners, looking to coax out maximum performance, but now the blue oval is demonstrating just what's possible itself with the first Mustang GTD. Promising street-legal supercar performance and a $300,000 starting price, the 2025 Mustang GTD is, Ford says, about as near to a Mustang GT3 race car as any road driver could get.

In fact, Ford promises, you're looking at "the most audacious and advanced Mustang ever," which is quite the boast for a car that hasn't been short of special edition upgrades. Still, there's reason for that confidence. The limited-edition Mustang GTD has been made with track performance in mind, even if it can also be driven to and from that track on public roads.

Ford

Co-developed with Multimatic — developer of the Mustang GT3, GT4, and Ford GT — the Mustang GTD starts with a carbon fiber Mustang body. That helps trim weight and lower the center of gravity, with the fenders, hood, trunk lid-replacing cover, door sills, front splitter, rear diffuser, and roof all made of the light material. Optionally, the front and rear fascias can be carbon fiber, too.