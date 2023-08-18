The $300,000 Ford Mustang GTD Is An 800 Horsepower Supercar-Slayer
Ford's pony car has long been the target of tuners, looking to coax out maximum performance, but now the blue oval is demonstrating just what's possible itself with the first Mustang GTD. Promising street-legal supercar performance and a $300,000 starting price, the 2025 Mustang GTD is, Ford says, about as near to a Mustang GT3 race car as any road driver could get.
In fact, Ford promises, you're looking at "the most audacious and advanced Mustang ever," which is quite the boast for a car that hasn't been short of special edition upgrades. Still, there's reason for that confidence. The limited-edition Mustang GTD has been made with track performance in mind, even if it can also be driven to and from that track on public roads.
Co-developed with Multimatic — developer of the Mustang GT3, GT4, and Ford GT — the Mustang GTD starts with a carbon fiber Mustang body. That helps trim weight and lower the center of gravity, with the fenders, hood, trunk lid-replacing cover, door sills, front splitter, rear diffuser, and roof all made of the light material. Optionally, the front and rear fascias can be carbon fiber, too.
A GT3 car for the street
Ford will offer an aero package, with carbon fiber underbody aerodynamic tray and hydraulically controlled front flaps. They work with the huge active rear wing mounted on the C-pillars. Altogether, there's great lashings of downforce, Ford promises, to help with a targeted sub-7-minute Nürburgring time.
Gone is the trunk, that space repurposed for the semi-active suspension, hydraulic control system, and transaxle cooling. Two air scoops slurp up air from the back glass and into the heat exchangers. Both spring rates and ride height can be varied, dropping the Mustang GTD almost 40mm lower in Track Mode than a Mustang GT. Overall, the coupe is almost 4-inches wider than that car.
The engine, of course, isn't what you'll find in the typical Ford dealership. Instead, there's a custom supercharged 5.2-liter V8, with a 7,500 rpm redline and an eight-speed dual-clutch rear transaxle. It musters more than 800 horsepower — the highest level ever for a street-level Mustang developed by Ford — and still guarantees near 50/50 weight distribution.
Lavish like no other Mustang
The power isn't the only special feature worth flagging. There's a new dry-sump engine oil system — the first on a road-going Mustang — and an available titanium active valve exhaust system. The DSSV spool valve suspension technology isn't even legal in race cars at this point.
Inside, there's more carbon fiber, along with Miko suede and leather. Recaro seats are standard, with optional 3D-printed titanium paddle shifters, a rotary dial shifter, and serial plate, all using titanium from retired Lockheed Martin F-22 components. Unsurprisingly, the rear seats have been removed, serving as both a weight-saving element and a place for some storage.
Unlike mainstream Ford cars, there'll be broad customization potential. Ford will offer multiple interior color combinations and options packages, and promises "any color" for the exterior, including color-matching to a customer's sample. Only a limited number of 2025 Mustang GTD will be produced, with its journey beginning at the Ford Flat Rock Assembly Plant before being completed at Multimatic's Canadian facilities. The first cars — costing upwards of $300,000 — will begin to arrive in late 2024 or early 2025.