Every Generation Of The Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Ranked From Slowest To Fastest

Founded as a shipping company in 1870, Mitsubishi has built everything from air conditioners to semi-conductors. But one of the coolest things to emerge from the company's factories is its famed rally cars.

Mitsubishi introduced the rally-designed Lancer 1600GSR in 1973. The diminutive 1.6-liter five-speed met with instant success, sweeping the podium at the Australian Southern Cross rally that year. But that was just the beginning. The Lancer would continue to race for decades, keeping Mitsubishi in the rally game through the development of the Galant VR4, an all-wheel-drive mid-sized sedan with one of the most reliable Mitsubishi engines ever under the hood, the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder Mitsubishi 4G63T.

By the early '90s, rally racing had evolved. Design shifted away from the old school as tracks grew narrower, and the FIA altered the rules. Mitsubishi needed a fresh approach. Its answer was to take much of what made the Galant VR4 unique, wrap it up in a smaller package, and bring the Lancer name back to glory with the first Lancer Evolution.

Not only did the Evo win the hearts and minds of race fans, it became a bona fide cultural phenomenon, appearing in movies, video games, and atop rally podiums.

True to its name, the Evolution represented Mitsubishi's commitment to continuous improvement. With each passing year, the racing Lancer evolved, receiving numerous upgrades. This pursuit of perfection resulted in a legacy of championship-winning performance. Join us as we rank every generation of the Lancer Evolution from the slowest to the fastest, telling the story of one of the most legendary rally cars ever made.