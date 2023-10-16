Miss The Design Of Old School Rally? This Kit Car Might Be Perfect For You

The Lancia Stratos HF is one of the most iconic rally cars of all time. Designed by Marcello Gandini at Bertone and first revealed as the outlandish Zero concept car of 1970, the Stratos was produced between 1973 and 1978. It won the World Rally Championship three times in the mid-1970s, clocking up 18 individual rally wins.

This performance alone cemented the Stratos as one of the all-time greats — a position further enhanced by its memorable Alitalia racing livery (pictured above) and the lurid orange, red, and blue paint scheme and gold wheels.

Then of course there was the styling. Wedged-shaped and with a remarkably short wheelbase of just 85.8 inches, the Lancia Stratos looked unlike any other car on the road or the rally stage. It had pop-up headlights installed between a bank of four rallying spotlights, a blunt rear end with louvers covering its mid-mounted engine, and a wraparound windshield like that of an aircraft. Instead of producing its own engine, Lancia enlisted the help of fellow Italian carmaker and race team, Ferrari.

To top it all off, by basing a road car on a pre-existing race car, instead of the other way around, the Lancia Stratos can be considered the first homologation special rally car. Previously, manufacturers had turned street cars into rally specials.

As you might imagine, a Ferrari-engined, championship-winning race car like the Stratos — of which 492 road-going Stradale versions are estimated to exist — doesn't come cheap. They very rarely come up for sale, with just four sales records listed by Classic.com between 2018 and 2023. The most recent car sold for $582,500 at auction in March 2023, despite carrying a guide price of between $600,000 and $700,000.