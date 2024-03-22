Here's What Made The Mitsubishi 4G63T A Special JDM Engine

Iconic Japanese automaker Mitsubishi was passionate about rallying and motorsports in the early '90s. Most notable is the Galant VR-4, which was the overall winner of the World Rally Championship (WRC) Swedish and Ivory Coast rallies in 1991, and the progenitor of the legendary Lancer Evolution series. Mitsubishi unleashed the first Lancer Evolution (Evo) in 1992 with a similar 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four inherited from the Galant VR-4.

That engine, Mitsubishi's 4G63T, would go on to power every Lancer Evo from its first generation, all the way up to the ninth. The last Lancer Evo, the tenth-generation X, came to market with a new 4B11T engine, but didn't gain the cult status of the 4G63T.

Part of Mitsubishi Motor's Sirius family of engines that debuted in the late '70s, the 4G63T is arguably one of the most potent, reliable, and tuner-friendly JDM four-cylinder engines to enter commercial production. Enthusiasts refer to the Mitsubishi 4G63T as the Toyota 2JZ of four-cylinder engines, and it mostly has to do with the engine's over-engineered internals.

[Featured Image by Lou6977 via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]