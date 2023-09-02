10 Of The Most Reliable Mitsubishi Engines Ever Made, Ranked

Mitsubishi can trace its car manufacturing history back over 100 years, but it first made a name for itself on the global stage in postwar Japan. Like all Japanese manufacturers, Mitsubishi's chief appeal was that its cars were both affordable and reliable, undercutting what many foreign rivals could offer while beating them on longevity. It's a reputation that Mitsubishi has carried through to this day, with its SUVs, pickups, and commercial trucks still favorites with buyers all over the globe.

The engines of Mitsubishi vehicles are, in general, a safe bet, with many racking up hundreds of thousands of miles of service with minimal issues. However, a few stand out from the rest, either because they've proved to be better than other rivals in their segment or because they're simply tough enough to withstand whatever a driver can throw at them. Often, it's a mix of both. Many of Mitsubishi's most popular models would not have had the same impact had they not featured these 10 reliable mills under the hood.