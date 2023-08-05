Mitsubishi's Underrated SUV: The History Behind The Montero

More than a century has passed since Mitsubishi created its Model-A in 1917. In the wake of this historic vehicle followed a range of other auto icons. Today, the company's work with the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV and similar models demonstrates that the automaker is likely to be a powerhouse in the future of electric vehicles, too.

The Outlander, for many drivers, is the face of the Mitsubishi SUV in the several forms it has taken since the concept was first shown off at a motor show in Detroit in 2001 as the ASX (Active Sports Crossover). By contrast, the earlier Mitsubishi Montero isn't always considered as notable. It's so much more than a footnote in SUV history, however.

Fans of the model have long appreciated its formidable form, performance, and presence, underappreciated characteristics that have led the cars to be widely undervalued. Let's take a closer look at the origins of the underrated Montero and the virtues that continued to make it worthy of attention as new iterations continued to release.