5 Of The Most Reliable Honda Engines Ever Built, Ranked
Honda is world famous for its collection of automobiles and other such creations. Some Honda models, like the Civic and Accord, are among the most popular cars in the world, and many people and drivers have a very high opinion of the Japanese manufacturer. This is mainly due to the design and reliability of many of Honda's vehicles, as their engines are rugged workhouses that very rarely let people down –- at least compared to some of Honda's contemporaries.
The Honda Civic often ranks as one of the most prolific passenger cars in the United States, and it has been noted that this particular model of car has been the top choice of millennials since 2011. However, Honda has been building cars since 1948, which has given the company more than enough time to produce some incredibly reliable engines and interesting design philosophies that can be found in many of their automobiles.
With that in mind, here are some of the most robust and highly rated engines from Honda that have proven themselves to be worthy of praise and adoration for consistency.
Honda's K20 engine and its variants are easily some of the most long-lived
One of the most reliable engines from Honda should come as no surprise, and it is the Honda K-Series like the K20, K20A, or K24. Luckily, Honda follows a very specific naming convention, and the K-Series' following numbers refer to the size of the engine — the K20s are 2.0-liter engines while the K24s are the 2.4-liter variant. Originally hitting the market in 2001, the K-Series are beloved for their ruggedness and consistency, and many of these engines can hit 200,000 miles without reaching any major repair milestones like the dreaded ruined transmission.
Popping up in the Honda Civic SI, Element, CR-V, and many others, the K-Series engine is notable because many of the automobiles that feature it are still on the road today with little fuss. This is surprising, considering that not many vehicles can run for 20 years — or 200,000 miles — without breaking down in some manner that would make any checkbook scream. Of course that isn't to say that you can just beat up any Honda K-Series engine, and making sure that you are keeping track of aspects like oil consumption is always key in keeping an automobile running at peak performance.
[Featured image by Hatsukari715 via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | Public Domain]
Honda's J35 is a six-cylinder workhorse
In terms of ruggedness and longevity, few can match Honda's impressive J35 engine. This V6 engine was first introduced in 1998, and surprisingly enough, is still being manufactured and placed into new Honda vehicles. Of course, with a production run like that there have been several different variants of the J35 engine, though the heart of the engine typically remains the same. Utilized by different Honda models like the Honda Pilot, Acura MDX, Honda Accord, Honda Odyssey, and many others, the J35 is yet another Honda engine that is more than capable of reaching 200,000 miles without significant repairs, assuming you have kept up with routine upkeep.
The J35 series of engines have long earned respect from professional organizations that deal with cars and drivers themselves. Over on Reddit, the question was asked how reliable the Honda J35 engines are, and several responded that they themselves have already crossed the threshold of 200,000 miles, with one user saying that as long as you put oil in a J35 engine, it will run for a long time.
[Featured image by Hatsukari715 via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | Public Domain]
Honda's F20C engine is fast and consistent
Another famously robust and consistent engine from Honda is the popular F20C engine. First featured in the Honda S2000, which was produced from 1999 to 2009, the F20C typically can reach a mileage of around 150,000 before experiencing any major engine failures. Again, this is a truly staggering number for many automobile enthusiasts, but what makes the F20C even more exceptional is the engine's impressive output, with some noting that the F20C doesn't redline until 9,000 RPMs. This makes the four-cylinder F20C not only reliable but crazy fast as well.
Besides the F20C's awesome power, the engine has also been recognized around the world, having won the International Engine of the Year five years out of the ten it was produced. In addition, the F20C was supported by a robust after-market inventory, and even though the F20C was only really featured in the Honda S2000, it was created using lots of technological advancements that Honda adapted from their racing cars and Type R engines. Still, for all intents and purposes, the F20C is both a blazing-fast engine and one that you can count on.
[Featured image by Pws via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 3.0]
Honda's H22A engine can easily get 150,000 miles
Honda has long been known for their engines and their ability to collect a ton of mileage without much fuss, and Honda's H22A engine is no different than many of these examples. Featured in Honda vehicles from 1992 to 2001, the H22A is utilized by Honda Prelude, Accord SiR Sedan, Honda Accord, and Accord SiR Wagon, the H22A will easily hit 150,000 miles with routine maintenance and care. Though no longer produced, you can easily find several cars that are still on the road today that are powered by the fast and responsive H22A engine.
As a four-cylinder engine with VTEC, the H22A is capable of producing horsepower that ranges from 158 to 217, and its aspirated inline helps maintain a strong airflow throughout. Although the H22A is exceptional and it can easily go the distance when it comes to longevity, driving too aggressively (which is easy with the H22A) can rapidly degrade its shelf-life. This doesn't mean that you shouldn't ever drive your H22A with speed in mind — just that if you do enjoy the fast things in life you'll need to make sure that you are keeping an eye on your oil levels to make sure that your H22A engine is running in tip-top shape.
[Featured image by 3ndymion via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 2.0]
Honda's B18C5 engine is beloved by enthusiasts
Honda has long been famous for versatile automobiles that can stand the rigors of daily use without sacrificing much when it comes to power and performance. Honda's B18C5 is another engine that earns high marks for its dependability, and this engine became available to the public in 1997. Popping up in Acura Integras from 2000 to 2001 and CDM Honda Integra Type R from 1997 to 1999, the B18C5 is a high performance engine that owes much of its output to a dual overhead camshaft VTEC design. This allows the B18C5 to have multiple profiles for fuel consumption, which augments the already strong 195 horsepower engine. Although the B18C5 has long since been out of production, the engine has garnered tremendous accolades and fans even several decades later.
Those vehicles that sport a B18C5 engine are yet another class of automobiles that can easily clear 100,000 miles before significant work must be done, assuming there is routine maintenance being done. Some of the technological aspects that have added to the B18C5's longevity and legend are hydraulic lifters that protect the engine's collection of valves, high performance pistons and rods that can withstand high speeds and high temperatures, and a high-flow air intake system that makes sure that the engine is properly aerated.
[Featured image by Rodney78 via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped, scaled, and sharpened | CC BY-SA 3.0]