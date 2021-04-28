Honda shows off its new interior design philosophy for future models

This week Honda released a video that showcases its new interior design philosophy that the automaker says will shape the interior design of future Honda models. The design philosophy was inspired by classic human-centered designs of early Honda vehicles and is described as a “simplicity” and “something” philosophy helping to enhance the driving experience. The new interior design aims to eliminate complexity and advance the user experience through thoughtful and pleasing design elements.

Honda says its design philosophy features a renewed focus on the Honda classic “Man Maximum/Machine Minimum” approach meant to maximize cabin space and minimize the space required for mechanical components. The automaker says its simplicity in design requires strong philosophy and discipline towards the user experience.

Jonathan Norman, Creative Lead for Honda Interior Design in the US, said that his team heard from other designers working for other brands that they were inspired by the simple and human-center design of old Hondas. Norman says, for Honda, interior design is about the people using the vehicle and is intended to lead to the design of interiors free from visual clutter with thin pillars, a low cowl, and a large greenhouse for visibility.

The ultimate goal is to enable the driver and occupants to see the road and the environment around them rather than the vehicle’s interior. Honda’s “and something” is the personality and character design that is meant to invoke and driver and passengers. That will be expressed using design details like the careful knurling of a knob or the charm of the material.

Norman says the “simplicity” design philosophy will be the design language of Honda, while the “and do something” will be the personality and appeal that is unique to each Honda model. The ultimate goal of the designers is to help differentiate each Honda product of the future and make the vehicle something owners want to drive and are excited to use.