Power And Prestige: The History Of Cadillac's High-Performance Models

Ford wanted a car in every garage. Chevrolet aimed to design a car for "every purse and every purpose." BMW bills itself as the "ultimate driving machine." But Cadillac has always been about luxury. Amongst the first automakers to offer a fully enclosed cabin, electric ignition, and interior lighting, the fledgling GM division became known for being a cut above some of the simpler and more affordable designs.

However, while Cadillac remained a byword for premium automobiles through the 20th centry, but there was one arena it never really entered: performance vehicles. Aside from a brief appearance in the 1950 24 Hours of Le Mans, in which a Cadillac built by Briggs Cunningham placed 10th, Cadillac and the sports car world have never really cohabitated. By the 1950s, Cadillac cars were known for being enormous (during an era of already enormous vehicles), smooth, luxurious, and powerful — but not particularly fast.

For decades, gas was cheap, bigger was better, and wealthy celebrities drove Cadillacs. Having an El Dorado or a Fleetwood in the garage meant you had made it. But the turn of the 20th century saw Cadillac shift focus to a new target: European sports sedans.