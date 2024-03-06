A Look At The Evolution Of The Nissan GT-R

The Nissan GT-R is a historic name that spans a much broader timeline than many automotive enthusiasts may know. Sure, you're undoubtedly aware of the supercar-killing current-generation Nissan GT-R. It's a staple of every car meet, drag strip, road course, and almost every other discipline of car culture. However, the heritage of the name roots much deeper than that. You're likely familiar with the lineup of Nissan Skyline GT-R models, too. Still, though, the roots of the GT-R namesake run even deeper than the legendary Skyline models of the late 1980s through early 2000s.

In fact, the first iteration of the GT-R namesake roots all the way back to the late 1960s. Though there was quite a gap between the first GT-R and the re-introduction of the name, the heritage still spans a nearly 60-year timeline. Here's a look at the history of the Nissan GT-R through all of its evolutions and variations.