Nissan Teases New Electric R32 Skyline GTR Project

When it comes to Japanese sports cars, the Nissan R32 Skyline is undoubtedly part of the automotive hall of fame. Now, Nissan plans to update the R32 for the new electric landscape with an EV R32 GTR.

Nissan Japan's Twitter account teased the new project with a video showing what appears to be a stock R32 Skyline firing up. At least it sounds stock and possesses an exhaust pipe, so this is presumably not what the EV R32 GTR will look like.

Details are still scarce, and given that it has only been posted on Nissan's Japanese language sites, the United States is likely not the intended audience. According to Nissan, the project was the brainchild of a Nissan engineer who wanted to apply everything Nissan is learning about EVs to one of the most iconic Japanese domestic market (JDM) classics ever made. That seems to be a recipe for success if all goes according to plan.