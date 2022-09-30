Every Nissan Skyline GT-R Generation Ranked Worst To Best

The Nissan Skyline, and particularly its GT-R spinoff, is one of the most respected and coveted nameplates to come out of Japan. For decades, the car was only available in eastern markets, and anyone on the other side of the globe had to deal with secondhand imports in order to get one. American and European drivers finally had their cravings indulged by Nissan in 2009, when the current R35 generation was released as a global platform (via Car and Driver). The GT-R has long been seen as Japan's attainable" supercar, matching or beating the performance of European competitors several times its price.

At its origin, the Skyline was not a supercar at all. It wasn't even a Nissan. The Skyline debuted in 1957 as a small luxury sedan produced by an obscure Japanese marque called Prince Motors. Coupe and convertible versions were also produced in the following years. In 1966, Nissan acquired Prince and took the Skyline under its wing. Around the same time, the car received sportier styling and began its long racing career. This all led to the introduction of the first GT-R in 1969. Throughout the latter half of the 20th century, the GT-R name became synonymous with advanced technology and racing victory.

Now that you know some history, let's go into greater detail about every generation of the GT-R, and what makes each of them special.