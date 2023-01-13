Toyota Turned Its Beloved AE86 Into An Electric Concept You Need To See

The Toyota AE86 is one of the most iconic vehicles ever to wear a Toyota badge. It starred in the Japanese anime and manga series Initial-D. The car was easily tunable to whatever spec the driver wanted and since it was essentially a rear-wheel-drive Corolla, it was never egregiously expensive when it was new.

Nearly 40 years after the vehicle first rolled off the line in the early 1980s, the popularity of the AE86 has never really waned. But as technology advances and trends change, newer cars are favored in the modding and racing scene. One such form of technology is the advent of more commonplace electric vehicles. The instant torque and quick acceleration of even the most basic EVs open up a new world of performance possibilities. At the 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon, Toyota is combining an old classic with new technology in the form of the AE86 BEV Concept.