How The Boring Toyota AE86 Became An Exciting JDM Legend

The Toyota AE86 wasn't always known as a JDM legend. It went largely unnoticed until a sudden turn of events sent it skyrocketing to pop-culture stardom. There were a number of notable Toyota sports car models in the '80s, namely the Celica Supra, MR2 coupe, and the Corolla. While the Corolla's rear-wheel variant, the AE86, wasn't exactly as sleek as the rest of Toyota's sporty fleet, it still became a cultural icon decades after its release. So, how exactly did the dark horse manage to outshine the rest of the herd?

It all started with a man known as the "Drift King," Keiichi Tsuchiya. Aside from being an accomplished pro racer, Tsuchiya also popularized drifting, a driving technique that involves oversteering through a sharp turn resulting in a controlled skid and the maintaining of speed where deceleration would otherwise be necessary to stay on the track or avoid a collision.

Tsuchiya later became a technical supervisor for the widely popular racing show "Initial D" (via MotorTrend). For those unfamiliar, the series features Touge racing, which involves drifting through windy mountain roads — it seemed only natural for the sport's pioneer to be involved. Tsuchiya's personal ride — a panda-colored Toyota AE86 Sprinter Trueno — was the one that served as inspiration for the series' hero car, thus giving birth to a major cult following.