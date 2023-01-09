The Coolest Features Of The Nissan R33 Skyline

It's always difficult being the middle child. Slotted between the groundbreaking R32 and the segment-defining R34, the R33 Skyline GT-R was always going to have a hard time standing out. Even at its release, its relatively minor improvements over its predecessor limited its appeal, and that mixed reputation has continued to plague it to this day. SlashGear even ranked it the second worst Skyline GT-R generation made, after the C110 Skyline 'Kenmeri' GT-R. Although, even if it wasn't quite as revolutionary as some enthusiasts had hoped, it's worth remembering that the R33 GT-R is still an excellent sports car in its own right, and deserves to be treated as such.

It carried over many of the innovative features that made the R32 such a smash hit with buyers but tweaked as much of the car as possible while still adhering to the restrictions imposed on it by the "gentleman's agreement" that was in place at the time. That agreement prevented Nissan from improving the car's power output, notes Evo, which was the biggest source of frustration for buyers at the time. Even so, take a closer look at the R33 GT-R, and you'll find a car that's faster, sleeker, and more engaging to drive than many would give it credit for.