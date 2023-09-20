5 Of The Best Engines Ever Put In A Nissan Skyline
When it comes to legendary sports cars, few can rival the Nissan Skyline, a nameplate synonymous with performance, innovation, and a rich history. Among the many elements that contribute to its iconic status, the engines that power these Skyline models stand out as some of the best in the automotive world.
The Nissan Skyline has long been a symbol of Japanese automotive prowess, and its engines have played a pivotal role in this sentiment. Among the best Nissans of all time, from the racetracks to the streets, Skyline engines have consistently delivered remarkable power, precision, and reliability. These powertrains have not only propelled the Skyline to victory in motorsports, but have also thrilled enthusiasts with their exceptional performance on the road.
As we delve into the world of these engines, we will explore their unique characteristics; from their technical specifications to their historical significance within the Nissan Skyline lineage. Each engine has left a mark on the Skyline's legacy, earning its place among the best in the business.
RB26DETT
The RB26DETT Nissan Skyline engine is an automotive legend, celebrated for its power, reliability, and iconic presence in Nissan's high-performance lineup — particularly in the Skyline GT-R models. This 2.6-liter, twin-turbo inline-six engine has also been a big deal in the world of sports cars. It first made it into Japanese markets in 1989, and quickly gained a reputation for its prowess.
It boasts 276 horsepower and a redline of 8,000 RPM thanks to features like aluminum pistons, forged steel rods, and parallel ceramic Garrett turbos. Designed for Group A racing, it offered outstanding performance on the track. Additionally, a naturally aspirated variant was introduced in 1992 with 217 horsepower.
The RB26DETT engine found its home in various Nissan Skyline GT-R models, including the 1995-1997 Skyline GT-R (R33), which featured 280 horsepower and precise handling. Other notable Skyline GT-R models, such as the 1993-1994 version (R32), also featured the RB26DETT engine, boasting 280 horsepower. These cars balanced performance and safety with multi-link suspensions and ventilated disk brakes.
The RB26DETT engine's legacy isn't just about power and performance; it's also about the technology and features it brought to the table. Some of the standout features in the Nissan Skyline GT-R models equipped with this engine include all-wheel drive (4WD) for exceptional traction, a 5-speed manual transmission for complete driver control, and advanced safety measures.
[Featured image by X-Ray91270 via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | Public domain]
RB25DET
The RB25DET Nissan Skyline engine is a notable powerplant with a rich history, impressive specifications, and a dedicated following among automotive enthusiasts. Introduced in 1993, it came in two versions: Series 1 and Series 2. The RB25DET engine is renowned for its performance capabilities.
It offers an output of 245-250 horsepower and 235 pound-feet of torque, making it a potent engine for its time. Its counterpart, the RB25DE, provides a respectable 180-200 horsepower. RB25DET stands out with enhancements like larger injectors and a bigger turbocharger, which contribute to its impressive power output.
In 1998, the RB25DET NEO version was introduced, featuring solid lifters, stronger rods, and a larger turbocharger, pushing the engine to 280 horsepower and 267 pound-feet of torque. These improvements made it a favorite among performance enthusiasts. The RB25DET engine found its home in various Nissan Skyline models (R33 and R34), contributing to their legendary status. Its availability spanned from 1993 to 2004, powering several other Nissan models, including the Nissan Cedric, Gloria, and Laurel.
[Featured image by X-Ray91270 via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | Public domain]
RB20DET
The RB20DET engine, first produced in 1985 as part of the RB20 series, played a significant role in Nissan's lineup. This 2.0-liter engine is known for producing approximately 210 horsepower, making it a potent engine for its era. This engine came in various forms, including naturally aspirated and turbocharged variants, catering to different Nissan models.
The RB20DET is characterized by its double overhead cam (DOHC) valvetrain and electronic fuel injection. In 1988, Nissan introduced the Silvertop RB20DET, which featured enhancements like the Electronic Concentrated Control System (ECCS) and a larger turbocharger, resulting in an increased power output of 215 horsepower. Additionally, a rare racing version known as the RB20DET-R was briefly produced in 1987, pushing out about 205 horsepower. Only 823 units of this special variant were built.
The RB20DET engine found its way into various Nissan models, including the Skyline GT, GTS, GTV, GTE — spanning the R31 to R34 generations — as well as the Fairlady Z 200ZR. These engines powered iconic cars of the '80s and '90s, contributing to their performance and appeal.
In 1993, Nissan replaced the RB20DET with the RB25DET, marking the end of its production for turbocharged variants. However, naturally aspirated versions continued to be available. Like some of these engines, the RB20DET engine was never officially available in the United States. Still, it gained popularity as a swap option for enthusiasts looking to enhance cars like the 200SX and 240SX, proving popular in the aftermarket community.
[Featured image by Mr.choppers via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 3.0]
VQ30DD
Nissan's VQ30DE is another notable Skyline engine, utilized in the Skyline V35 generation, which was synonymous with the Infiniti G35 in the U.S. This V6 powerhouse boasts a 3.0-liter displacement, and its heart is a 60-degree V-shaped aluminum cylinder block, which contributes to its lightweight and efficient performance.
Over its production years from 1994 to 2007, the engine exhibited a range of power levels depending on its application and evolution — the earlier iterations generated around 192 horsepower and 205 pound-feet of torque. With aftermarket support and a few upgrades like JWT cams, valve springs, cold air intake, headers, and performance exhaust, this engine could deliver even more horsepower and an aggressive sound.
Some enthusiasts even explored increasing displacement to 3.3 liters using a VQ35 crank, rods, aggressive camshafts, and a turbo kit, which can apparently increase power outputs well beyond 300 horsepower.
In 1997, Nissan introduced a special version of this engine, the VQ30DD, which featured direct fuel injection and variable valve timing (CVTC). However, the real star has to be the turbocharged variant — paired with a Garrett M24 turbocharger, it delivers an impressive 280 horsepower and 285 pound-feet of torque. The VQ30DD 3.0L engine found its way into several Nissan models in addition to the Skyline, like the Nissan Maxima, Gloria, and Infiniti I30.
[Featured image by dongkwan via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 2.0]
VQ35DE
The VQ35DE engine is undeniably one of the best powerplants ever to grace the iconic Nissan Skyline series. This engine was introduced in 2000 as a 3.5-liter V6 engine. From the moment it made its debut, the VQ35DE demonstrated its commitment to delivering power and efficiency.
Initially offering 240 horsepower, Nissan continuously refined and improved this engine, eventually cranking up its output to an impressive 260-287 horsepower. The introduction of the VQ35HR "High-Rev" variant marked a significant milestone, catapulting the engine's power to an exhilarating 300 horsepower. The VQ35DE engine's remarkable adaptability allowed it to thrive in a variety of Nissan Skylines from 2002-2007.
One of the key characteristics of the VQ35DE is its unwavering reliability. It has earned a reputation for longevity, with many examples comfortably reaching and surpassing the 200,000-mile mark when adequately maintained.
What truly distinguishes the VQ35DE within the context of the Nissan Skyline is its formidable stock performance. The engine's inherent capabilities are well-suited for the demands of the Skyline's spirited driving experience. The VQ35DE-equipped Skyline models, as well as the 350Z, offered exhilarating performance straight from the factory.
Whether on the track or the open road, this engine showcased its ability to provide ample power and a thrilling driving experience without the need for extensive aftermarket modifications.
[Featured image by Analogue Kid via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 2.5]