The Nissan Skyline GT-R That's Worth Over 5 Times Its Original Cost Now
If you spent any amount of time playing racing games like Gran Turismo in the late 1990s and early 2000s, chances are you became fixated on the Nissan Skyline GT-R. Due to the fact it was never sold in the United States, it acquired an aura of mystery. Add in several appearances in the "Fast and Furious" franchise, and you have a sportscar legend. While it was a relatively simple process (provided you had enough money) to buy other Japanese sportscar legends like the Mark IV Toyota Supra and Honda/Acura NSX, the Skylines were a little more complicated. To import a car into the United States without running afoul of the law, a car has to be at least 25 years old, according to the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration).
As Skylines age, more and more of them from older model years are showing up to America's shores, with some having thoroughly insane price tags. The car's near-mythical status commands a healthy premium. Some Skyline special editions are so sought after, models go for multiple times the original MSRP at auction, even if the buyer isn't even legally allowed to drive it. One such Nissan is the R34 Skyline GT-R V-Spec.
Automotive mecha-Godzilla
During the summer of last year, a 1999 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec finished in "Midnight Purple" went for $315,187 on Bring a Trailer. Some quick math reveals that a 1999 model-year car is not, in fact, 25 years old. The car was sold under what's called the NHTSA "Show or Display exemption." According to Bring a Trailer, that means that this Skyline can't be driven more than 2,500 miles per year and is subject to approval by the NHTSA before it's bought or sold and before the title is signed over.
This specific Skyline is equipped with a litany of go-fast parts in addition to its twin-turbo 2.6-liter inline six-cylinder engine. Twin-turbo or not, over $300,000 for a car you can barely drive is pretty steep. To put that in perspective, the auction price is over five times its original MSRP of just over $52,000 back in 1999 (via Garage Dreams). That may seem like a huge chunk of cash for some, but to others with the desire to own a hyper-exclusive piece of automotive pop culture history, it's just the cost of doing business.