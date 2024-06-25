Here's Why Honda Discontinued The S2000

The Honda S2000 received quite a bit of praise from the automotive press when it launched in 1999. A stylish two-seater with a drop top and the instant character provided by the high-revving F20 engine meant lots of enthusiasm from Honda-faithful and objective journalists alike. Some outlets complained about the relatively-low level of torque (just 153 lb-ft) and the high-revs required to access its full 240 horsepower (full power was achieved at 8,300 rpm), but it was generally a hit. It was a relatively affordable sports car from a brand that has a reputation for reliability — an excellent combination.

Roadsters like the Mazda Miata offered cheaper top-down motoring (with a base price around $20,000 compared to the S2000's $30k plus price tag) but the Honda felt much more upscale and focused on performance. Not to mention, it had 100 horsepower more than the Miata, so there was a wide performance gap. The 2,800-pound curb weight meant it was light and nimble too, not just a tower of high-revving power. It turned out that this plucky Honda was more in line with competitors from Porsche, BMW, and Audi. So why did it die off? If the S2000 was so beloved, made such big power, and was so great to drive, why was it relegated to the history books?