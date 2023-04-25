Here's What Made The Honda S2000 F20C Engine So Special

Japanese automaker Honda's first production cars are the T360 mini pick-up truck and the S500 sports car. The latter was typically a four-wheeled motorcycle with a two-seat cockpit, diminutive proportions, and a high-revving motorcycle engine capable of spinning to a heady 9,000 rpm.

But as the carmaker shifted its priorities from making sports cars to more practical, family-friendly conveyances like the Civic and Accord in the early 1970s, purebred Honda fans were clamoring for the return of the fabled S model, especially after getting a taste of the Honda NSX and Acura Integra Type R in the 1990s.

It took Honda more than thirty years to resurrect its fabled S nameplate. Introduced in 2000 (1999 in Japan) to celebrate the automaker's 50th birthday, the S2000 entered the fray with similar attributes to the S500. It has a two-seat cabin, a long nose, rear-wheel drive, a convertible top, and an engine that spins, unlike any gas-fed internal combustion powerplant the world has ever seen.